Donald Frederick Bartley, 60, of Corvallis, died on Friday, August 16, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, at the First Baptist Church at 10th and Monroe. A Celebration of Life will be held for family members, close friends/coworkers on Friday, September 6, with details to follow.
Randy Ray Scott, 67, died August 13, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. August 24, 2019, at the Corvallis Elks Lodge.
