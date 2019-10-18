William Bonville, 94, of Albany, passed away on October 10, 2019. A graveside service with military honors will take place at 10 a.m. on October 25, 2019, at Eagle Point National Cemetery. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Alma “Jeanne” James, 75, of Lebanon, died October 8 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Load comments