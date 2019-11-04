Susan Lee Beauchamp, 77, passed away on Wednesday, October 30. A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, November 9, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2850 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany, OR 97322. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Beverly Louise Culver, 86, of Albany, died October 18, 2019. A celebration of Beverly’s life will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the South Albany Community Church at Geary and Grand Prairie in Albany. See Weddle/Funeral.com for full obituary.
Margaret C. Hower, 63, of Corvallis died Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Corvallis. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Julia Kathryn “Kathy” McLaran passed away October 20 in Eugene. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 9 at Twin Oaks Cemetery, followed by a no-host celebration at 3:30 p.m. at The Barn, 640 NW Hickory St. in North Albany. The location of the no-host celebration is a change from what was previously announced. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Eleanor Mae Schulte-Murray, 83, died on Saturday, November 2, in Lebanon. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, at the Lebanon Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 690 S. 10th St.; a reception will follow the service. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling her arrangements.
