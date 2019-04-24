Sheron Ellen (Rogers) Henderson, 68, of Tangent, died Tuesday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.

Kathleen (Kathy) Martin, 70, of Albany, died unexpectedly Saturday, April 6, 2019, after a brief illness. Funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at St Mary’s Catholic Church, 822 Ellsworth St. SW, Albany. Reception to follow. Cremains will be interred at St. Mary’s Catholic cemetery in Corvallis.

