Ed Leslie, 74, of Albany, passed away May 15, 2019. A memorial gathering will held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at the Eagles Aerie 2255, in old downtown Albany (127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany). There will be a light lunch and no-host bar. In lieu of flowers, please support the mission of the Alliance for Recreation and Natural Areas (afrana.org). Arrangements by Fisher Funeral Home.
Joann H. McMackin died May 13, 2019. Family and friends are invited to Joann's Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th Street, Corvallis (www.demossdurdan.com).
Cecil Riggle, of Albany, died January 1, 2019. A celebration of his life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Millersburg Park, NE corner. Please bring lawn chairs.
