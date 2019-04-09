Todd Andrew Allison died March 8, 2019. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Safe Haven in care of the funeral home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Ephraim Hackett died of heart failure on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at 83. A memorial concert will be held at 2 p.m. on April 13, 2019, at West Albany High School in Albany.
Steve Martin of Lebanon, died March 24, 2019. Services for Steve will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at River of Life Church in Sweet Home. As Steve would have wished, any and all are invited.
Barbara Mintonye died March 15, 2019. A memorial will be held at the Marys River Grange on Grange Hall Road, Philomath, from 2 to 5 p.m. on April 13. A light snack will be provided.
Lois Lorraine Ramer, 87, of Albany, passed away Thursday at the Evergreen Hospice House. An 11 a.m. memorial service will be on Saturday, April 13, at the Hope Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Kathleen Richter, 94, of Bellfountain/Monroe, died Sunday, March 31. Family and friends are welcome to viewings 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, and Friday, April 12, at McHenry Funeral Home, 206 NW 5th St., Corvallis. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 470 S 5th St., Monroe. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
James Edward Selvog died March 31, 2019. He was born in Warroad, Minnesota. Private services and burial will be held at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.
