Grace Adeline Anderson, 105, of Albany, passed away on August 26, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Dewey E. Parks, 84, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

