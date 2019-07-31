John Lewis, Jr., 92, of Lebanon, died Monday in Albany. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.hustonjost.com)
Lita Jeanne (Nash) Verts, 83, of Corvallis, died on Friday, February 1, 2019, in Corvallis. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.
