Janice Ann Barthel, 79, of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday, October 5. A celebration of life reception will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, at the Sweet Home Evangelical Church Activity Center with Memorial starting at 1:30 p.m.
David J. Broderick, Phd died October 10, 2019. There will be a celebration of life gathering at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at McHenry Funeral Home chapel to honor David. Condolences may be left at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Leta Evelyn Gillett, 96, formerly of Lebanon, died, Saturday in Bend, Oregon. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Alford Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Delphia Ruth Hein, 98, of Eugene, formerly of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Memorial service will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5 at First Christian Church 1250 Nyssa Street, Junction City. Private burial took place at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Jody Paradis, 59, of Corvallis, passed away on Monday, October 14 in Corvallis. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Vue, 517 SW 2nd St, Corvallis on the 6th floor. You may leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Roy Marvin Wiberg, 97, of Lebanon, died, Friday, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 4, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.
Gloria Wilson, of Blodgett, died September 27, 2019. A potluck celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Blodgett School.
