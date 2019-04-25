Richard Aaron Collingwood, 80, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Memorial service will be 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, at Holley Christian Church. Graveside service with Military Honors will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Blanche Miller, 73, of Albany, died April 16 in Springfield, Oregon. Her memorial service will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at the Blue Ox RV Park.
Jesse Paul Ross, 56, of Corvallis, passed away on Sunday, April 21. A service will be held in his honor at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Life Community Church in Corvallis. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Edmund Richard Sandberg, 75, of Albany, died April 13, 2019. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, at the farm in Scio.
