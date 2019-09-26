Lyle Dennis Neuschwander, 81, of Albany, died Thursday, September 26, 2019. A viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Fisher Funeral Home. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Fairview Mennonite Church.
Dale Edward Winningham Jr., 62, died on Sunday, September 22, in Salem. A memorial service will be held in his honor from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, at the American Legion of Lebanon, 480 S. Main St., Lebanon. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.