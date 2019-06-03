Lorna Christine Bodtker Bond, 84, of Shedd passed away Saturday at her home. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 at Brownsville Pioneer Cemetery. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Larry Allen Griffith, 70, of Albany, passed away Wednesday May 22, 2019. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10 at First United Methodist Church in Lebanon. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Bonnie Lyon passed away on May 30 surrounded by her loved ones. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Grand Prairie in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
