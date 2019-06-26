Edward W. Ponder, 87, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at his home. A viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Fisher Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Willamette Memorial Park.
Mark A. Sharp, 56, died on Tuesday, June 25, in Lebanon. A celebration of life will be held in his honor at noon on Tuesday, July 2, at Sodaville Evangelical Church, 38200 Middle Ridge Road, Lebanon. Please leave your online condolences at www.hustonjost.com.
