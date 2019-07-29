Marjorie J. Almen, 97, of Lebanon, died, July 18 in Las Vegas. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, at Providence Cemetery off of Richardson Gap Road, Scio. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ann Megowan, 1959-2019. Family and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th Street, Corvallis. Bright colors and Hawaiian shirts vigorously encouraged. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Robert Rieder, 75, of Albany passed away Friday at his home. A viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at Fisher Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at Fisher Funeral Home.
Lita Jeanne (Nash) Verts, 83, of Corvallis, died on Friday, February 1, 2019 in Corvallis. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.
