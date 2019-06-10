William Foll, of Philomath, died May 27, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1330 SW 35th Street - Corvallis, OR – 97333. Please share your thoughts and memories of William Foll at www.McHenryFuneralHome.com.

Helen M. Thomas, 98, of Lebanon, died April 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Lebanon First United Methodist Church. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

