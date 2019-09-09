Janice Borden, 72, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 13 at Sweet Home VFW. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
William “Bill” Halsey Jr., 95, of Lebanon, died Saturday, in Lebanon. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2109 at the Lebanon First Baptist Church. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Virgil L. Hobbs, 81, of Portland, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.
Mary Louise Irwin, 74, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. A celebration of life party from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 14 in the Fellowship Hall at the Sweet Home Christian Church. In lieu of flowers please send donations in her memory to the Sweet Home Christian Church. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Kevin Maries, 52, of Albany passed away Friday at Salem Hospital. A viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, September 13 at Fisher Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 14 at Willamette Memorial Park.
Jerry Lawrence Ross, 73, of Sweet Home passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 15 at Brownsville Pioneer Park. Please bring a dessert and memories to share. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
