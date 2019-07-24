Ruth Post died July 24, 2019. A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 at College United Methodist Church, Philomath. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Harvey Louis Pruett, 82, of Albany passed away Wednesday. A viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday July 30 at Fisher Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 1pm Wednesday July 31 at Fisher Funeral Home.

