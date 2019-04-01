Barbara Elaine Halsey died March 11, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Riverside Baptist Church in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
James “Jim” Elwin Mosher, 91, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 4 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Burial will Military Honors was held at Liberty Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Katherine J. Pearce-Dever, 76, of Albany passed away on March 24. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5 at the Albany United Presbyterian Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Irene Slaughter, 82, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Viewing will be Noon on Friday, April 5 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Final burial will be at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.