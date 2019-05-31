Charlene L. Eason died March 10, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at noon on Saturday, June 15, at Timber Linn Park, south awning shelter. A potluck will follow.

Charles “Charlie” Galloway, 77, of Philomath, died on Friday, May 24, 2019, in Corvallis. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 3, at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Oak Lawn Memorial Park in Corvallis.

Ella Jean Stutzman, 80, of Albany, passed this week. A 10 a.m. graveside will be held Saturday, June 8, at the I.O.O.F. cemetery in Lebanon. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Load comments