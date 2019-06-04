Mary DeCanter (Cirilli) died May 13, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on June 22, at the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) hangar, Independence Airport.
Allen (Tex) Groff, 91, formerly of Albany, died May 7, 2019, in Sachse, Texas. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. on June 15 at Hope Church, 2817 Sanitam Hwy. SE, Albany.
Brent Raymond Iverson died May 27, 2019. A memorial service for Brent Iverson will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 7, at Suburban Christian Church. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Cecil Riggle, of Albany, died January 1, 2019. A celebration of his life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Millersburg Park, northeast corner. Please bring lawn chairs.
Zachary Karl Rose, age 30, of Corvallis, died October 29, 2018. A celebration of life, memorial service and potluck will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the family residence. Call 541-580-2122 for directions. Please bring a chair.
Doyle Taylor, 86, of Corvallis, died Saturday, June 1, 2019. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW 8th St., Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.McHenryFuneralHome.com.
