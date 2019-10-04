Jerry Lynn Curtis, 64, of Philomath, died September 11, 2019, at his home in Philomath. A celebration of life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on October 12, 2019, at the Alsea School in Alsea. Weddle Funeral Service is handling arrangements.
June (Judy) Pearl Elizabeth Swanson Tyler, 90, of Union, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses (1511 26th Street) in La Grande, Oregon. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception to be held immediately following the service at the Kingdom Hall. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.