Charles "Chuck" Frieze, age 83, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his Corvallis home. Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, and Chuck's celebration of life at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 29 at McHenry Funeral Home, 206 NW 5th Street, Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Katherine Lavon Gohn, 86, former Albany resident, died July 18, 2019 in Prineville, Oregon. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on August 17 at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens.
Shepard Levine, Oregon State University Professor Emeritus of Fine Arts, died on June 4, 2019. A memorial celebration will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 4 at the Corvallis Arts Center.
