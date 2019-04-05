Matt James Dyer, 46, died March 17, 2019. A celebration of life for Matt will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at Philomath Scout Lodge, 660 Clemens Mill Road, Philomath. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Charles A. “Chuck” McLaran, 85, of Eugene, and formerly of Albany, passed away Tuesday. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at the Albany United Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.

