Robert Anthony Aguilar, 66, of Lebanon, passed away in Corvallis on April 4. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. There will be a service held in his honor at noon on Saturday, May 11, at Golf City Par 3 in Corvallis.
Faye Ellen Claassen, 87, of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. A graveside service will take place at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Willamette Memorial Park. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Mary K. Jensen, 84, passed away at her residence at Jefferson Lodge Memory Care in Dallas, Oregon, on April 14, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will precede the mass at 10:30 a.m. Concluding services will be held at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery. For additional information, please visit www.ohairwards.com.
