Leila “Nadine” Barker, 82, of Sweet Home, died April 10, 2019. Viewing will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at Gilliland Cemetery. Reception will follow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Community Chapel Youth Center, 42250 Ames Creek Road, Sweet Home.
Lucien (Mills) Harriman, 86, of Sweet Home passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. His viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 19, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, at the Southside Church of Christ in Lebanon, Oregon. Private interment will be at Lane Memorial Gardens in Eugene. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).
