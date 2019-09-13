Charles “Chuck” R. Jackson, 65, passed away on December 29, 2018. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on September 22, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1910 34th Ave. SE, Albany.
Betty Anna Scofield, 84, of Albany, passed away peacefully, in her home, on September 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, at Calvary Chapel of Corvallis, 2125 NW Lester Avenue. The family invites you to a lite luncheon following the service. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
