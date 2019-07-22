Doris Margaret Bierly, 102, of Albany, passed away on Saturday, July 13. There will be a viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Fisher Funeral Home. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29 at the Pavilion at Mennonite Village.
Quinn Izak Stover, 15, of Albany, passed away July 15, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1615 SE 28th Avenue in Albany. A potluck celebration of life will also be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Bryant Park. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
