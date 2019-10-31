Leona L. O’Connell died in 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home with an open house to follow at the family home from 1 to 4 p.m. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)
Robert Ernest Wakefield, 78, of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Willamette Memorial Park. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.