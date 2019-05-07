Kirk Lamar Burkholder, 38 of Albany, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. A viewing will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10 at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 at Fairview Mennonite Church, with a concluding graveside service to follow. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
John Neil Hay, Jr., 65, of Sweet Home, died, Monday, May 6, in Corvallis. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St Helen’s Catholic Church in Sweet Home. A memorial Mass will follow at 11 a.m., also at the church. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Jean B. Davis Radke, 97, of Corvallis, passed away Sunday at her home. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at the Oakville Presbyterian Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Louise Taylor, 98, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18 at Fisher Funeral Home in Albany.
Ina Beth Winn (Robison), of Corvallis, died March 2, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. on May 11, 2019, at Calvin Presbyterian Church, located at 1736 NW Dixon St., Corvallis.
