William “Bill” Baxter, 90, died June 29, 2019, in Albany. A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.
Tommy C. Nelson, 78, died on Sunday, June 2, in Albany. A celebration of life will be held at noon on Saturday, August 17, at Sweet Home Elks Lodge, 440 Osage St., Sweet Home. For Tommy’s obituary and to leave condolences please visit www.hustonjost.com.
Helen E. Peterson died July 13, 2019. Viewing will be from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at McHenry Funeral Home, a funeral service will begin at noon, and interment will follow at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
