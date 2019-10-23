Landon David Oliverson, 26, of Salem, died October 21, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, at Howell Edwards Doerksen Funeral Home, 1350 Commercial Street SE, Salem, OR 97302. Graveside services will be held at Santiam Central Cemetery following at 3:30 p.m. Please visit HED-fh.com.
Eldon James Schrock, 93, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Mennonite Village Health Care Center. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Albany Mennonite Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.