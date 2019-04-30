Byron “Barney” Earl Christianson, 91, of Sweet Home, died on April 9, 2019 at the Veterans Home. Graveside service with Military Honors for family and close friends will be 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3 at Gilliland Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Lebanon Veterans Home. 600 N. 5th Street, Lebanon.
Susan “Susi” Decker, 74, of Corvallis, died on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Oregon City. A viewing will be held from Noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 3 at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at Oak Lawn Memorial Park 2245 SW Whiteside Drive, Corvallis.
