Thomas Alton McEldowney, 72, of Philomath, passed away at his home on September 5. A celebration of life is planned for 11 a .m. on Saturday, November 16. Service will be held at Suburban Christian Church in Corvallis. Crown Memorial Center is handling arrangements.
Donna Jean Taylor, 79, of Sweet Home, died September 7, 2019. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 13, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Final burial will be at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
