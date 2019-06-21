Mildred Frances Sanders Bayne, 100, went home to be with her Lord on June 13, 2019. A service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Grace Bible Fellowship in Tangent. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Vicki Lynn Lindley, 68, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday, June 20, 2019. Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 28, at Sweet Home Community Chapel. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

