Elaine Abraham, 95, of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, May 14. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 24, at Fisher Funeral Home.
Family and friends of Margaret Coon are invited to an informal remembrance gathering at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Oak Lawn Cemetery, 2245 SW Whiteside Drive, Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Patricia Dian (Yutzie) Law, of Tualatin and formerly of Albany, died May 12, 2019. A celebration of life, followed by a reception, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 at Rolling Hills Community Church, 3550 SW Borland Road, Tualatin.
Joann Helen McMackin, age 79, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. Services are pending at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Brenda Kay Renly, 41, of Albany, passed away on Saturday, May 18. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Patricia Susanne Stutz, 80, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 23 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lebanon. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Powell Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
