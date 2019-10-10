Robert “Bob” Jackson died September 21, 2019. Family and friends are invited to Bob's celebration of life service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, at Atonement Lutheran Church, 2315 N Coast Hwy., Newport, Oregon. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Vivian Ann Perry, 81, of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. A viewing will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday, October 14, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Jefferson with a funeral service to follow directly after the viewing. A graveside service will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Jefferson Pioneer Cemetery. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

