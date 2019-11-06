Robert Theodore Freres, 90, of Salem, died November 4, 2019. A public visitation will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13 at Weddle Funeral Service in Stayton followed by The Recitation of Rosary at 7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Stayton. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on November 14, also at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Leave online condolences at Weddle-Funeral.com.
Leta Evelyn Gillett, 96, formerly of Lebanon, died October 26 in Bend. A memorial service will be held at Noon on Saturday, November 16 at the Ignite Hope Church, formerly the Lebanon Free Methodist Church; a reception will follow the service. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Tillman A. “Art” Good, Jr., age 86, passed away on October 19, 2019. An informal celebration of life with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the American Legion in Albany.
Julia Kathryn “Kathy” McLaran passed away October 20 in Eugene. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 9 at Twin Oaks Cemetery, followed by a no-host celebration at 3:30 p.m. at The Barn, 640 NW Hickory St. in North Albany. The location of the no-host celebration is a change from what was previously announced. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Donald Dean Phillips, 77 of Albany, passed away on Monday, November 4. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, at The VFW in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
