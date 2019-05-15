Douglas M. Gadsky, 68, of Philomath, died May 3, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness in Corvallis at 1330 SW 35th Street.

Ernest “Ernie” Chester Richter, 75, of Albany, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. A viewing will take place along with an informal simple gathering from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

