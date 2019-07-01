Jack Adams, formerly of Albany, died in Beaverton on June 24, 2019. He was 81. A viewing will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, with the funeral following at 10 a.m. at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 17140 SW Bany Rd, Beaverton OR 97007. Please visit https://www.riverviewcemeteryfuneralhome.com/obituary/Jack-Wayne-Adams/Beaverton-Oregon/1850785 for full obituary.
William “Bill” L. Baxter, 90, formerly of Dallas, died in Albany on Saturday, June 29. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, also at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. The family would like you to leave your condolences online at www.hustonjost.com.
Lydia “Louise” Laursen Byers, 90 of Albany passed away Sunday, June 30. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 6 at St. Albans Episcopal Church in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
