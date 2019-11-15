Steven W. Larsen, 70, died in Bend on Thursday, November 14. A celebration of life is being planned for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, at Santiam Place, 139 S. Main Street. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.husotonjost.com.

Scott Michael Leonard, 64, of Lebanon, died October 17, 2019. Christian Mass of Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 100 S Main St Lebanon, OR 97355.

