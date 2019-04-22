Nancy S. Dennis, 78, formerly of Corvallis, died March 25 in Portland. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 18 at the First Presbyterian Church, Corvallis. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
A celebration of life for Ed and Kathy Heath will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parish Center (Gym), 501 NW 25th Street, Corvallis, OR. A Memorial Mass will be held for Kathy at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 at St. Mary’s Church in Corvallis. Guests may attend one or both of these events.
Charles, “Chuck” McGehee, 62, of Jefferson, passed away at his home on Saturday. A 4 p.m. celebration of life will be on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Jefferson Baptist Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Don Sullivan, 71, of Jefferson passed away April 17 at his home. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 at Hope Church in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.