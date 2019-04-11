Leila “Nadine” Barker, 82, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).
Byron Earl Christianson, 91, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Graveside service with Military Honors will be 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3, at Gilliland Cemetery. Celebration of Life will follow at Noon at the Lebanon Veterans Home. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).
Roy Austin Howard, 87, of Sweet Home, died April 9, 2019. Rosary will be said at 10:30 a.m., with Mass to follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the St. Helens Catholic Church in Sweet Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sweet Home Knights of Columbus.
Callie Marie Reynolds, 62, of Lebanon, passed away April 4, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on April 13, 2019, at the Kellogg Funeral Chapel of Kellogg with Pastor Steve Scoggins officiating. Following the service, interment will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery of Kellogg, Idaho.
