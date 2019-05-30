Jerry Duerksen died in May 2019. A community celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 at CH2M Hill alumni center at OSU.

Bennie Rose Wise, 83, of Albany, died Saturday, May 18, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 16 at Cascade Grill in Albany.

