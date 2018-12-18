Phyllis Petersen, 89, of Albany, died on December 18, 2018. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 21, 2018, at Oakville Presbyterian Church in Shedd, Oregon. Please leave thoughts and condolences at McHenry Funeral Home.

Ann Elizabeth Rice, 84, of Sweet Home passed away on Saturday, December 15, 2018. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. on Friday, December 21, at Community Chapel. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.

