Byron “Barney” Earl Christianson, 91, of Sweet Home, went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2019 at the Veterans Home. Graveside service with Military Honors for family and close friends will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, at Gilliland Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow from noon to 2 p.m. at the Lebanon Veterans Home. 600 N. 5th Street, Lebanon. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).
Family and friends of Margaret Coon are invited to an Informal Remembrance Gathering that will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Oak Lawn Cemetery, 2245 SW Whiteside Drive, Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
