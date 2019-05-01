Daniel Thomas Carr, 79, of Albany, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. A viewing will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Albany, with a recitation of the rosary at 10:30 a.m. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Duane David Scheafer, 83, of Yuma, Arizona, and formerly of Albany, died on March 29, 2019, in Yuma. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church, 101 W. 26th Street, Yuma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.