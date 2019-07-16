Letha May (Ropp) Roth, age 80, of Winston, Oregon, died on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. A service to remember her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Foursquare Gospel Center in Winston. On Monday, July 22, 2019 a viewing and burial will take place at Fairview Mennonite Church in Albany at 11 a.m. Graveside service follows at noon.
Rosemarie Van Deusen, 82, of Sweet Home passed away in her home Sunday, July 14, 2019. A private service will be held. She will be buried with her husband in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix, Arizona. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.