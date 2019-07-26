Stormy Lee Barge, 24, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Celebration of life will be 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 11 at Brownsville City Hall 255 N. Main St. Brownsville. It will be a potluck so bring your favorite dish. Memorial contributions can be made to GoFundMe for family of Stormy Barge on Facebook. Started by Lindsay Hoffman. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.

