Melva Lee Lard, 83, of Lebanon, died Thursday in Albany. Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 15, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Private burial will be held at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.
