Elva (Miller) Kropf of Harrisburg, Oregon passed on to eternal rest on Wednesday July 17, 2019. There will be a viewing from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 22 at the Halsey Mennonite Church, followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. on Tuesday July 23 at the Halsey Mennonite Church. Arrangements entrusted to Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home.

