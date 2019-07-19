Elva (Miller) Kropf of Harrisburg, Oregon passed on to eternal rest on Wednesday July 17, 2019. There will be a viewing from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 22 at the Halsey Mennonite Church, followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. on Tuesday July 23 at the Halsey Mennonite Church. Arrangements entrusted to Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.